Pope Francis visits Morocco
Pope Francis has visited Morocco on his latest trip to a predominantly Muslim state.
He met migrants and Muslim leaders, and held a Mass for the country's small Roman Catholic community.
The Pope said Mass in a sports centre in the Moroccan capital Rabat on Sunday.
Delighted worshippers thronged the cathedral.
Speaking in Rabat's cathedral, the pontiff warned Catholics against trying to convert people to their own belief, saying this "always leads to an impasse".
"Please, no proselytising," he told the audience.
On Saturday the Pope met migrants when he visited a centre run by the Catholic humanitarian organisation Caritas.
"The issue of migration will never be resolved by raising barriers," he had said in a speech earlier.
On Saturday, the Pope was welcomed to Morocco by King Mohammed VI.
