Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 22-28 March 2019

  • 29 March 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa and Africans elsewhere this week

Women wait in a line to receive relief supplies in Estaquinha, Mozambique, on March 26, 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption People across southern Africa are still recovering from Cyclone Idai. These women in Mozambique wait calmly for relief supplies on Tuesday
Girls collect artificial flowers from the rubble of a building destroyed by the cyclone Idai at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Beira, Mozambique, on March 24, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Meanwhile, 80km away, in Beira, girls collect artificial flowers from the rubble on Sunday
Children climb on a coconut tree damaged by the winds of cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, on March 27, 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In the same town - where the cyclone originally made landfall - children decide to make the most of the destruction on Wednesday
Peter Mokaya Tabichi (top), is welcomed by his students on March 27, 2019 upon arrival at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta Airport from Dubai. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Over in Kenya, students give their teacher a hero's welcome in Nairobi's airport on Wednesday after he won a global teacher's prize of $1m (£760,000)
A Zimbabwe Warriors's supporter holds a flag aduring their 2019 African Cup of Nations group G qualifying football match between Zimbabwe and Congo Brazzaville at the National Sports stadium in Harare, on March 24, 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Sunday, a Zimbabwean football fan cheers on his national team as they win 2-0 against Congo-Brazzaville in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
An Ethiopian army veteran dances during the welcoming ceremony in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 23, 2019. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Saturday, an Ethiopian veteran dances during a welcoming ceremony for two locks of hair belonging to Emperor Tewodros II which Britain's National Army Museum returned to the country
A man checks the voters lists ahead on March 24, 2019 in Moroni. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The following day, a voter checks the electoral list for the presidential election in the Comoros islands
Algerians take part in a demonstration against ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on March 22, 2019, in the capital Algiers. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The streets of Algeria's capital Algiers are full to bursting on Friday as protestors demand the immediate resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika
Algerians protest against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, 25 March 2019. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Algerians were still protesting on Monday against their president who has rarely been seen since he had a stroke in 2013

Pictures from AFP, Getty Images and Gallo Images

