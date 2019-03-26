Algeria army urges removal of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika
Algeria's army chief of staff has demanded President Abdelaziz Bouteflika be declared unfit to rule after weeks of protests against him.
"We must find a way out of this crisis immediately, within the constitutional framework," Lt Gen Ahmed Gaed Salah said in a televised speech.
The president has already agreed not to stand for a fifth term in upcoming elections, which have been delayed.
But demonstrators accused him of a ploy to prolong his 20-year rule.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
