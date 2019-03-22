Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 15-21 March 2019

  • 22 March 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa and Africans elsewhere this week:

Larry Feni Graig of Uganda (L) competes in the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi on 18 March 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Uganda swimmer Larry Feni Graig wins gold in the 25m breaststroke race at the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Activities pictured prior to the fifth round of the Super Rugby match between DHL Stormers and Jaguares, at DHL Newlands on 15 March 2019. Image copyright Gallo Images
Image caption On Friday, fans await the start of the Super Rugby match between South Africa's DHL Stormers and Jaguares of Argentina. The South Africans triumphed 35-8 at home in Cape Town.
Schoolchildren attend a Fifa event with Samuel Eto’o organized by the Fifa-supported NGO, Sport and Cooperation Network, on 18 March 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Children in Cameroon's capital, Yaoundé, wait to meet football star Samuel Eto'o on Monday at an event organised by Fifa.
Relatives of Kenyan victims light candles arranged in a heart shape during a memorial service at the Kenyan Embassy in Addis Ababa on 16 March 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption A week on from the Ethiopian Airlines crash, mourners light candles for those who died at a memorial service in Addis Ababa...
Relatives of Kenyan victims light candles during a memorial service at the Kenyan Embassy in Addis Ababa on 16 March 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Relatives of Kenyan victims attend the service at the country's embassy in Addis Ababa on Saturday...
Portraits of victims of the Ethiopian Airlines flight crash are displayed during a mass funeral at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 17 March 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption All 157 people on board the flight were killed when Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 six minutes after take-off from Addis Ababa.
A young girl is seen with an Algerian flag painted on her face sitting on the shoulders of her father during a demonstration against Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Place de la République on 17 March 2019 in Paris. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Hundreds of thousands of Algerians of all ages have joined protests aimed at ousting President Bouteflika, including this girl seen at a demonstration in Paris on Sunday.
A picture taken on 20 March 2019 shows the letter 'e' ripped away from Beira's international airport. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Wednesday, five days after tropical Cyclone Idai hit Beira city in Mozambique, it remains cut off from the rest of the country. Its 500,000 inhabitants are without electricity or telecoms...
Timber company workers stand stranded on a damaged road on 18 March 2019, at Charter Estate in Chimanimani, eastern Zimbabwe. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The storm passed into Zimbabwe, where 200,000 people have been affected. This road in the eastern district of Chimanimani, pictured on Monday, was washed away leaving timber workers stranded...
A young boy, girl and a woman take shelter in a structure on 19 March 2019 surrounded by clothes and other belongings. Image copyright AFP
Image caption This family from Beira, pictured on Tuesday, are among those who have managed to escape. Cyclone Idai is known to have killed 300 people across Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, and the death toll is expected to rise.
An man sprays a wheat field with pesticides in the village of Shamma, in the northern province of Menoufia, on 19 March 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption In northern Egypt on the same day, a wheat farmer sprays his crop with pesticides at dawn.

