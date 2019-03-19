Africa

Cyclone Idai devastation in pictures

  • 19 March 2019
Related Topics

Cyclone Idai has ravaged parts of Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe in what the UN says could be the worst weather-related disaster ever to hit the southern hemisphere. Entire cities have been destroyed. Millions of people were in the direct path of the cyclone.

Electricity pylons and trees emerge from the flooded landscape Image copyright Getty Images

The total death toll is currently 180 but Mozambique's president, Filipe Nyusi, fears it could reach thousands.

A man overlooks wreckage caused by the flooding Image copyright Getty Images

With hundreds missing, people are searching through the rubble for their loved ones.

A man searches the rubble for missing family members Image copyright Getty Images

In Zimbabwe (below) those who have died are carried in wooden coffins by barefoot family members along a makeshift path on the River Ngangu.

Wooden graves are carried along a makeshift path Image copyright Getty Images

Relatives cleared space for a mass burial site.

People dig multiple graves for their relatives Image copyright Getty Images
In Chimanimani, Zimbabwe, locals overlook an entire bridge that has been washed away. Image copyright Reuters

On the the Umvumvu River, locals watch in disbelief at the empty space where a bridge stood just days before.

People walk through the ravaged pavements of Beira, Mozambique Image copyright Getty Images

In the port city of Beira in Mozambique, a UN World Food Programme worker described the damage: "There is no power. There is no telecommunications. The streets are littered with fallen electricity lines."

A shivering woman stands outside her damaged home Image copyright Getty Images

With every building in the city damaged in some way, people are left unsheltered against the brutal weather conditions.

A building home with walls taken out by the cyclone Image copyright EMIDIO JOSINE

Some homes were stripped bare as walls and roofs were destroyed by the extreme winds and rain.

People gather on a destroyed section of road Image copyright ADRIEN BARBIER

The road between Beira and Chimoio has been damaged, leaving aid agencies cut off, unable to deliver supplies.

Boys take advantage of a river created by flash floods Image copyright Getty Images

In southern Malawi, there was some respite as boys took the opportunity to swim in a river created by flash floods.

Children walking through mud as they are resuced Image copyright Getty Images

Meanwhile, students at St Charles Luanga school in Zimbabwe had to be rescued by the military. They navigated their way through a mudslide that had covered a major road, blocking their way out of the school.

People queuing for food handouts in Zimbabwe Image copyright Getty Images

People who have had their entire livelihoods destroyed await handouts from aid agencies, many of which took days to reach areas cut off due to inaccessible roads.

An aerial photo of the flooding in Malawi Image copyright AMOS GUMULIRA

Aerial photos show the far-reaching extent of the flooding, destroying crops, homes and lives.

All photos copyright.