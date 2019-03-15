Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 8-14 March 2019

  • 15 March 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa and Africans elsewhere this week:

A woman dancing Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption African-Australian Afro-techno music group Digital Afrika perform on Saturday in Adelaide, Australia.
Libyan girls attend the national day of the Libyan costume at the Martyrs Square in the capital Tripoli, on March 13, 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Libyan girls at the Martyrs Square in the capital Tripoli, celebrate the national day of the traditional costume on Wednesday.
A man wearing traditional Masaai dress on March 13, 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption This man wearing traditional Masaai dress attends a Magical Kenya Open event on the same day.
Giraffes running with city skyline in the backdrop - Nairobi, Kenya on March 13, 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Also on Wednesday, giraffes chase each other in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.
A group of cows surrounded by mist Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption These cows gather at Dirkier cattle camp in South Sudan on Friday. Cattle are very important for many South Sudanese communities, as they are used as a store of wealth, as well as a source of food...
The face of a woman with tribal tattoos on her face Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Also in the South Sudanese town of Udier, this Catholic believer attends a church service.
Rescue workers carry a man rescued from the ruble at the scene of a building collapse in Ita Faji, Lagos, Nigeria, 13 March 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Rescue workers carry a man rescued from the rubble at the scene of a building collapse in Lagos, Nigeria on Wednesday.
A group of protester Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Although President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has withdrawn his bid for a fifth term in office, these protesters demand an immediate change in the Algerian capital, Algiers on Wednesday.
A woman holding flowers cries for a Chinese victim during a memorial service at the crash site of Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 on March 13, 2019 in Bishoftu, Ethiopia. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A woman weeps during a memorial service at the crash site of Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 on Wednesday in Bishoftu, Ethiopia.
A man, standing on top of a car, throws a bottle of water to another man Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A group of men distribute water at a peaceful protest organised by the opposition in the Benin city Cotonou on Monday.

