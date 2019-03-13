Africa

Nigeria school collapse: Fears of trapped children in Lagos

  • 13 March 2019
Rescuers search the rubble of a collapsed building in Lagos. 13 March 2019
Image caption There is no official word yet on casualties

A building containing a primary school has collapsed in the Nigerian city of Lagos, with reports saying pupils are trapped in the rubble.

The school is said to have been on the top floor of the three-storey building in Itafaji on Lagos island.

Pictures from the scene showed rescuers climbing over piles of broken concrete and twisted metal.

There is no word on casualties yet. Local media say it is a residential building with several apartments.

It is not unusual for buildings to collapse in Nigeria.

Materials are often sub-standard and there is weak enforcement of regulations, correspondents say.

In 2016, more than 100 people died when the roof of a church in Uyo, in the south of Nigeria, caved in.

Are you in the area? If it is safe to do so please contact us by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways:

Or use the form below

Your contact details

If you are happy to be contacted by a BBC journalist please leave a telephone number that we can contact you on. In some cases a selection of your comments will be published, displaying your name as you provide it and location, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. When sending us pictures, video or eyewitness accounts at no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.

Terms and conditions

The BBC's Privacy Policy

Related Topics