Nigeria school collapse: Fears of trapped children in Lagos
A building containing a primary school has collapsed in the Nigerian city of Lagos, with reports saying pupils are trapped in the rubble.
The school is said to have been on the top floor of the three-storey building in Itafaji on Lagos island.
Pictures from the scene showed rescuers climbing over piles of broken concrete and twisted metal.
There is no word on casualties yet. Local media say it is a residential building with several apartments.
It is not unusual for buildings to collapse in Nigeria.
Materials are often sub-standard and there is weak enforcement of regulations, correspondents say.
In 2016, more than 100 people died when the roof of a church in Uyo, in the south of Nigeria, caved in.
