Image caption Caroline Mwatha's family launched a campaign to find her

Missing Kenyan activist Caroline Mwatha has been found dead, police have told the BBC.

Ms Mwatha worked documenting extrajudicial police killings but police believe she may have died from abortion-related complications.

Six people have been held in connection with her death, Kenya's Director of Criminal Investigations said.

Ms Mwatha disappeared last Wednesday and efforts to find her spawned the trending hashtag #FindCarolineMwatha.

Ms Mwatha worked for the Dandora Community Justice Centre (DCDJ), documenting extra-judicial police killings on the Dandora estate in the east of the capital, Nairobi.

Amnesty International had tweeted about its concern for Ms Mwatha on Monday and said it had still hoped to find her alive.

The BBC's Ferdinand Omondi in Nairobi says sources indicate that Ms Mwatha's body is at the City Mortuary in Nairobi.

Her family and colleagues say they had looked for her in many places in the past few days, including the mortuary where she was found.

A vigil was held for Ms Mwatha in Nairobi on Monday.

Kenyan rights group Missing Voices called her a "gallant human rights defender", and said she was last seen on Wednesday afternoon by a friend going into her home in Dandora.

Another friend said she did not pick up the phone when called that evening.