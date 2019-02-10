Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Bouteflika was spotted voting in local elections in a rare public outing in November

Algeria's 81-year-old President Abdelaziz Bouteflika will seek a fifth term in April's elections, the state news agency APS announced on Sunday.

A message to the nation would be release later on Sunday, APS said.

Mr Bouteflika has been in office for 20 years but has rarely been seen in public since he had a stroke in 2013. He is confined to a wheelchair and has cancelled recent official meetings.

Critics say this makes it difficult for him to carry out his duties.

Mr Bouteflika's last meeting with a senior foreign official was during a visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel in September. An earlier meeting with with her had been cancelled.

Is he the oldest world leader?

No, by quite a stretch.

The world's oldest elected leader is 93-year-old Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Mr Mahathir joked about his own age when he was voted in as prime minister in May.

"Yes, yes, I am still alive," he quipped to the crowd at a news conference.

Mr Bouteflika can look closer to home to find another elected president who is quite a few years older than himself.

Algeria's neighbour, Tunisia, is led by 92-year-old President Beji Caid Essebsi.