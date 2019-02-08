Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 1-7 February 2019

  • 8 February 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa and Africans elsewhere this week:

Kite surfers kitesurf in good wind and weather on February 6, 2019, in Tableview, about 15km from the centre of Cape Town. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Wednesday, kite surfers make the most of high winds off the coast of Cape Town in South Africa.
South African artist performs at the French Institute, in Abidjan on Febuary 6, 2019, during second edition Circus Festival. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On the same day in Ivory Coast's main city of Abidjan, this South African trapeze artist sails through the air during a circus festival.
Performers from "Cape Town Carnival" of South Africa take part in the annual Lunar New Year parade in the Kowloon district of Hong Kong on February 5, 2019, to mark the Year of the Pig. Image copyright AFP
Image caption These South African dancers join revellers in Hong Kong bringing in the Year of the Pig on Tuesday, at the annual Lunar New Year parade.
Cameroonian artist Francis Essoua Kalu aka 'Enfant Precoce' poses at his workshop on February 6, 2019 in Paris. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Self-taught Cameroonian artist Francis Essoua Kalu takes a break from work at his studio in France's capital, Paris, on Wednesday.
A model presents a creation by South African brand Chulaap during the 080 Fashion Week in Barcelona on February 4, 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Designs by South African brand Chulaap grace the catwalk in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday.
The Flipflopi Dhow seen from the rear Image copyright Munira Hussein/BBC
Image caption This boat made of more than 200,000 discarded flip-flops arrived in its final destination of Zanzibar on Thursday having set off from Lamu island in Kenya...
People sit on board the Flip-flop Dhow Image copyright Munira Hussein/BBC
Image caption Called the Flip-flop Dhow, it was made by a group of Kenyan builders entirely out of discarded plastic found on Lamu's beaches.
Altar boys try to get a glimpse at the current President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, ahead of a mass at the Notre dame de Kinshasa to commemorate the death of his father, Etienne Tshisekedi on February 1, 2019 in Kinshasa. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Altar boys crane their necks on Friday to catch a glimpse of the Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi before a memorial service for his father, Etienne Tshisekedi, in Kinshasa.
Liberian Muslim women poses with the Liberian flag during observance of World Hijab Day in Monrovia, Liberia, 01 February 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption A group of Liberian women in the capital, Monrovia, pose for the camera on Friday as they mark World Hijab Day.

Pictures from AFP and Reuters

