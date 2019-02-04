Image copyright AFP Image caption Bossassso is the main seaport in Puntland state

A Maltese port manager has been shot dead in Somalia's northern semi-autonomous Puntland state, officials say.

Paul Anthony Formosa, who was the construction project manager for DP World, was killed inside Bossasso port.

Islamist militant group al-Shabab has said it carried out the attack.

Puntland, an arid region of north-east Somalia, declared itself an autonomous state in 1998, in part to avoid the clan warfare in southern Somalia.

The state is a destination for many Somalis displaced by violence in the south.

Mr Formosa was manager at Bossasso port for P&O Ports, a subsidiary of the Dubai-based DP World.

The attacker was killed on the spot, Mohamed Dahir, a local security official, told AFP news agency.