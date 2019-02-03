No traffic in Addis Ababa as Ethiopia marks Car Free Day
Addis Ababa and other cities across Ethiopia are observing the country's third Car Free Day.
With none of the usual traffic clogging the capital, Sunday football devotees took to the streets.
The monthly event is designed to promote a healthy lifestyle and fight air pollution.
The measure was implemented by the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was came to office last April after his predecessor resigned.
The event also allowed skateboarders to show off their skills.
All photos by Eduardo Soteras, AFP