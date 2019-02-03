Africa

No traffic in Addis Ababa as Ethiopia marks Car Free Day

  • 3 February 2019

Addis Ababa and other cities across Ethiopia are observing the country's third Car Free Day.

People play football in Addis Ababa on 3 February 2019 during the third Car Free Day Image copyright AFP

With none of the usual traffic clogging the capital, Sunday football devotees took to the streets.

The monthly event is designed to promote a healthy lifestyle and fight air pollution.

The measure was implemented by the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was came to office last April after his predecessor resigned.

Skaters in Addis Ababa on 3 February, the city's third Car Free Day Image copyright AFP

The event also allowed skateboarders to show off their skills.

All photos by Eduardo Soteras, AFP

