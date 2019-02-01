Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 25-31 January 2019

  • 1 February 2019

A selection of photos from across Africa and Africans elsewhere this week:

Young men jumping in the air, doing exercises in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe - Sunday 27 January 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Fitness enthusiasts in Zimbabwe exercise early on Sunday morning near the township of Emakhandeni, outside Bulawayo.
A woman in a bright red winter coat walks a donkey with smiling eyes in Thala, Tunisia - Friday 25 January 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Friday, a woman takes a stroll with her donkey on a snow-covered road in Thala, in western Tunisia.
The silhouettes of two men fighting a fire in Cape Town, South Africa - Sunday 27 January 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Amateur firefighters in South Africa on Sunday battle fierce bush fires fanned by strong winds on Lion's Head and Signal Hill in Cape Town...
A fire fighting helicopter flying by mountains filled with smoke in Cape Town, South Africa - Monday 28 January 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption The next day, a helicopter flies over the remains of the blaze, which investigators say was caused by people trying to cook on the mountainside.
A close up of a fashionably dressed female guest at Kenilworth Race Track in Cape Town, South Africa - Saturday 26 January 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Saturday, high fashion is on show at Cape Town's famous Kenilworth horserace track.
An African man with a grey blanker over his head is looking straight into the camera and holding a cup on board a ship anchored off Sicily, Italy - Saturday 26 January 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A migrant drinks tea on the same day on the deck of a Dutch-flagged rescue vessel anchored off the Italian island of Sicily.
A woman in bright yellow, carrying a baby and pulling her goat, boards a ferry in Barra, The Gambia - Friday 25 January 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Friday, a passenger boards a ferry in Barra in The Gambia with her baby and her goat.
Students in a classroom with their teacher in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya - Monday 28 January 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption A student is quizzed by her teacher on Monday at an HIV orphanage in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.
Passengers on a bus, a male passenger has a shocked look on his face - Saturday 26 January Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Saturday, bus passengers look out at the scene of a blast near a cinema in Nairobi's business district, caused by a suspected improvised explosive device that injured two people.
Smiling people waving the Togolese flag at the airport in Abidjan, Ivory Coast - Monday 28 January 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Fans of Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe await his arrival on a state visit to Ivory Coast at Abidjan airport on Monday.
A male lawyer checking his phone at the balcony of a courtroom at the Lagos State High Court in Lagos, Nigeria - Tuesday 29 January 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The next day, a lawyer in Lagos checks his phone as lawyers nationwide boycotted courts in protest at the suspension of Nigeria's chief justice.
Kayakers and rafters on the River Nile near Jinja, Uganda - Friday 25 January 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Rafters take on the white-water rapids near Jinja in Uganda on Friday during the Nile River Festival.
A hot air balloon flying over Luxor, Egypt - Thursdsay 25 January 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Thursday, a hot air balloon glides over the southern Egyptian city of Luxor.
Two rows of smiling female airport staff at a new airport terminal in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Sunday 27 January 2019 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And staff at a new airport terminal in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, welcome guests at its inauguration ceremony on Sunday.

