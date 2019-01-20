Africa

In pictures: Ethiopians celebrate the festival of Timket

  • 20 January 2019
Women in religious clothes Image copyright BBC/Amensisa Negera
Ethiopian Orthodox Christians have been celebrating the festival of Timket, or Epiphany, which commemorates the baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan.

People celebrating Image copyright AFP
In Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, thousands of worshippers marched through the streets on Friday, the eve of the festival, to the Jan Meda sports grounds.

Man with a drum Image copyright AFP

Each church took its tabot, a model of the Ark of the Covenant that according to tradition contains the 10 Commandments, on the procession.

Religious trumpeters Image copyright BBC/Amensisa Negera
Musicians playing traditional trumpets, or imbilta, led the way.

This symbolises the description in the Bible that trumpets were played when the Ark of the Covenant was being moved.

People in religious dress Image copyright BBC/Amensisa Negera
Priests Image copyright BBC/Amensisa Negera
Church leaders, dressed in their religious robes and carrying crucifixes and umbrellas, then followed.

Ethiopian priest Image copyright BBC/Amensisa Negera
Hands clapping Image copyright BBC/Amensisa Negera
Spiritual singers, or azmari, chanted and clapped along to traditional praise songs known as mezmur.

Ethiopian crucifix Image copyright BBC/Amensisa Negera
The worshippers then spent Friday night at Jan Meda and then on Saturday were sprinkled with holy water, re-enacting the baptism of Jesus.

Photos by the BBC's Amensisa Negera and AFP.

