Africa's week in pictures: 28 December - 3 January

  • 4 January 2019

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

A woman holds a sparkler during New Year celebrations in the Kibera slum in Nairobi on January 1, 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption A woman in a neighbourhood in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, brings in the New Year with a sparkler.
New Year's fireworks in Abidjan Image copyright AFP
Image caption Revellers in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan, enjoy a full fireworks display along the waterfront.
A woman on a beach taking a selfie Image copyright Grace Ekpu
Image caption The beach in Lekki in Nigeria's commercial hub, Lagos, is a magnet for people who want to take advantage of the New Year's Day holiday.
Worshippers are seen during New Year Mass at the Holy Rosary parish Wuse zone 2, in Abuja, Nigeria January 1, 2019. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In the capital, Abuja, worshippers attend a New Year mass at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
South African members of the Cape Minstrel bands attend the annual "Tweede Nuwe Yaar" (second new year) carnival through the streets of Cape Town, South Africa, 02 January 2019. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Wednesday, the party continues in Cape Town in South Africa as the Cape Minstrel bands hold their traditional carnival.
South African members of the Cape Minstrel bands attend the annual "Tweede Nuwe Yaar" (second new year) carnival through the streets of Cape Town, South Africa, 02 January 2019. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Dozens of troupes parade through the streets of the city playing music and dancing.
Members of minstrel troupes sing and dance as they march through the city centre during the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar (Second New Year) Cape Town Minstrels Carnival on January 2, 2019, in Cape Town. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The tradition dates back to before the end of slavery in the Cape colony, when enslaved people were allowed to relax on the day after New Year's Day.
A voter (R) is taught how to use an electronic voting machine by an Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) agent at the CFP Katuba polling station in Lubumbashi"s Kisale district on December 30, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Voters in the Democratic Republic of Congo use electronic voting machines for the first time in Sunday's presidential election...
Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) agents count votes during an electricity cut while watched by observers at Kiwele college in Lubumbashi on December 30, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption The machines printed out ballot papers which officials have to count by hand after polls close.
Supporters of defeated Madagascar presidential candidate Marc Ravalomanana protest in Antananarivo, Madagascar 29 December 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption In Madagascar, supporters of ex-President Marc Ravalomanana protest on Saturday after the electoral commission said he lost the 19 December poll.
Benin"s ambassador to Denmark Eusebe Agbangla greets Denmark"s Queen Margrethe during the New Year"s reception at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark, January 3, 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Thursday, Benin's ambassador to Denmark, Eusebe Agbangla, is greeted by Queen Margrethe at a reception in Copenhagen.
