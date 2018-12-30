Africa

In pictures: DR Congo chooses new president

  • 30 December 2018

Voters in the Democratic Republic of Congo have gone to the polls to choose a new president to replace Joseph Kabila, who has been in power for 17 years.

Here is a selection of some of the best pictures from the day:

Voters wade through flood water at a polling station during the presidential election in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 30, 2018 Image copyright Reuters

A heavy downpour in the capital, Kinshasa, meant that voting got off to a slow start.

Voters look for their names on the electoral roll outside the Kibancha polling station in Sake, North Kivu, on December 30, 2018. Image copyright AFP

At polling stations, voters, here in the east of the country, needed to find their names on the electoral register.

Protesters waiting to cast their ballot, demonstrate outside the College St Raphael polling station, in Kinshasa, on December 30, 2018 while DRC"s electoral commission president arrives for the DR Congo's general elections Image copyright AFP

There were protests in one area of the capital as people were angry that the register had not turned up.

Main looks at a screen in the polling booth Image copyright AFP

Once inside the polling station, voters made their choice on a touch-screen computer. In some places the electronic voting machines had broken down, causing delays.

Woman casting her vote with a baby on her back. Image copyright Reuters

After a choice was made on the voting machine it then printed out a ballot paper.

Woman showing her inked thumb Image copyright Reuters

Voters got their thumb inked to show that they had cast a ballot, preventing them from voting more than once.

People registering voters in an improvised election in the east of the country Image copyright AFP

In some parts of the country the vote was postponed by the authorities, who cited security concerns and the current Ebola outbreak.

In Beni, one of the areas affected in the east - shown above and below - activists organised their own vote.

People queuing to vote Image copyright AFP

There were long queues as people wanted to take part in the symbolic vote.

