Africa's week in pictures: 14-20 December 2018

  • 21 December 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

A South African diver feeds fishes dressed as Santa Claus at the uShaka Marine World in Durban. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption South African diver Jerry Ntombela, dressed as Santa Claus, feeds fish at the uShaka Marine World in Durban on Thursday.
Christmas decorations depicting Santa Clauses on scooters shown at a roundabout in Lagos, Nigeria Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The festive spirit also descended on Lagos, Nigeria, with Santa Clauses on scooters decorating a roundabout at Victoria Island on Monday.
A street vendor wearing a plastic Santa Claus mask peddles Christmas merchandise to motorists in Nairobi, Kenya. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A street vendor wearing a plastic Santa Claus mask peddles Christmas merchandise to motorists in Nairobi, Kenya on Wednesday.
A Maasai warrior hurls a wooden throwing club during a sporting event at Kimana, near Kenya's border with Tanzania. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A man from the Maasai ethnic group hurls a wooden club during a sporting event at Kimana, near Kenya's border with Tanzania on Saturday.
Maasai men take part in a sporting event in Kimana, near Kenya's border with Tanzania. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Hundreds of young men representing four villages competed in six games to win medals, cash prizes or a breeding bull.
A Maasai warrior uses his phone after dark after a sporting event near Kenya's border with Tanzania. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And as the so-called Maasai Olympics draw to a close, a man uses his phone after dark.
South Africa's Tamaryn Green holds hands with fellow finalist Catriona Gray of the Philippines while waiting for the announcement of the winner of the 2018 Miss Universe Pageant in Bangkok. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption South Africa's Tamaryn Green holds hands with Catriona Gray of the Philippines while waiting on Monday for the announcement of the winner of the 2018 Miss Universe Pageant in Bangkok.
A supporter of DR Congo opposition leader Martin Fayulu reacts after police fire teargas in Kinshasa. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption An opposition supporter in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa reacts after police fire tear gas on Wednesday.
Supporters of DR Congo opposition leader Martin Fayulu ride a motorcyle on a street in the capital Kinshasa. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On the same day, opposition supporters ride motorcycles around Kinshasa. Sunday's elections in the troubled nation have been postponed by a week.
Zanu PF delegates salute the arrival of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the party's 17th National People's Conference in Matebeleland. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Saturday, delegates of Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF salute President Emmerson Mnangagwa as he is about to speak at the party's 17th conference.
An overseer of diggers in Egypt walks into a newly-discovered tomb of the high priest Wahtye, who served during the fifth dynasty reign of King Neferirkare between 2500-2300 BC. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On the same day in Egypt, an overseer of diggers walks into a newly discovered tomb of the high priest Wahtye, who served during King Neferirkare's reign between 2500-2300 BC.
A woman prays at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption While a woman enjoys a quiet moment of prayer on Monday at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

Pictures from AFP, EPA, Reuters and Getty Images

