Two Scandinavian women tourists found dead in Morocco
Two Scandinavian women tourists have been found dead in Morocco with cuts to their necks, the country's interior ministry said.
Both bodies were found near the town of Imlil in the High Atlas mountain range, near the foot of North Africa's highest peak, Mount Toubkal.
The pair, from Denmark and Norway respectively, have not yet been named.
A police investigation has been launched into their deaths, the interior ministry statement said.
After agriculture, tourism is one of the biggest employers in Morocco.