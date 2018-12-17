Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The bodies were found near Imlil, in Morocco's High Atlas mountains

Two Scandinavian women tourists have been found dead in Morocco with cuts to their necks, the country's interior ministry said.

Both bodies were found near the town of Imlil in the High Atlas mountain range, near the foot of North Africa's highest peak, Mount Toubkal.

The pair, from Denmark and Norway respectively, have not yet been named.

A police investigation has been launched into their deaths, the interior ministry statement said.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption The area near Mount Toubkal is a popular trekking spot

After agriculture, tourism is one of the biggest employers in Morocco.