Africa's week in pictures: 30 November-6 December 2018

  • 7 December 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa this week.

Wizkid backstage ahead of his performance during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa - Sunday 2 December 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid is seen backstage at Sunday's concert to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela...
Usher performs during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa - Sunday 2 December 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption American R&B singer Usher is also on the star-studded line-up in South Africa's main city Johannesburg...
Theo Kgosinkwe singing during the Welcome Dinner of the Mandela 100 Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa - Saturday 1 December 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption While South African Afro-pop legend Theo Kgosinkwe entertained guests at a dinner held the previous evening.
Young ballerinas from different schools perform a dance during a ballet street performance to showcase their skills in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya - Friday 30 November 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Friday, a street performance of ballet is held in Nairobi's Kibera slum...
A young ballerina poses for a photo during a ballet street performance to showcase their skills in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya - Saturday 30 November 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption This 13-year-old is among the ballerinas benefiting from a charity which brings art to less privileged Kenyan children...
Members of Dance Centre Kenya (DCK) speak before the start of a production of at the National Theatre in Nairobi, Kenya - Saturday 1 December 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption At the Kenya National Theatre on Saturday, Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy performers chat before the start of a production of The Nutcracker...
Members of the Dance Centre Kenya (DCK) perform during the production of The Nutcracker at the National Theatre in Nairobi, Kenya - Saturday 1 December 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The ballet is popular at this time of year, telling the story of a girl who gets a wooden nutcracker doll that is brought to life by the magic of Christmas.
A privately owned minibus with a mural of the American television drama, 24, passes a bus stop in Nairobi, Kenya - Tuesday 4 December 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A mural of the US TV drama 24 is seen on a vehicle in Nairobi on Tuesday when a ban on public minibuses in the city centre was lifted.
An Egyptian woman wearing a full veil walks in front of a Christmas decorated shop in Cairo, Egypt - Monday 3 December 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In Egypt's capital, Cairo, a day earlier, a Muslim woman wearing a full veil walks in front of a Christmas-decorated shop...
An Egyptian army band performs during the EDEX Egypt Defence Exhibition 2018, at new Cairo, Egypt - Monday 3 December 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Elsewhere in the city, an army band, in pharaoh-styled headdress, performs at a military exhibition.
A woman wears a headdress decorated with the logo of the Nigeria's opposition party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as she arrives for the presidential party candidate Atiku Abubakar"s campaign rally in Ilorin, Nigeria - Wednesday 5 December 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In western Nigeria's Ilorin city on Wednesday, a woman in a flamboyant headdress, bearing a logo of the opposition People's Democratic Party, arrives for a rally...
Supporters of opposition Presidential candidate Martin Fayulu attend a rally in Beni, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo - Wednesday 5 December 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption While in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's Beni city on the same day, this crowd watches an opposition rally from their balcony...
An oil platform is seen in the Oudna oil field in the Gulf of Hammamet off the north-eastern coast of Tunisia in the central Mediterranean - Friday 30 November 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Finally, a view of a perfect sunset, with an oil platform in the distance, from a ship sailing off the north-eastern coast of Tunisia on Friday.

