What do you know about Africa's 'looted treasures'? Take the quiz to find out

Close Question 1/6 The Rosetta Stone was the key to unlocking the lost hieroglyphic script of ancient Egypt. But who discovered the mighty slab (750kg), now held in the British Museum, in 1799? An Egyptian fisherman British archaeologists French troops under Napoleon Reveal Answer

Close Question 1/6 The generally accepted story is that French soldiers found the stone while digging the foundations of a fort on the Nile Delta. Next Question See final score

Close Question 2/6 British forces seized Ethiopian treasures at the Battle of Maqdala in 1868. But how many elephants did they use to carry off the loot? 0 15 3 Reveal Answer

Close Question 2/6 Fifteen elephants and 200 mules were needed to transport treasures looted at Maqdala. These included a golden crown, chalices and early Christian manuscripts still held at various British institutions Next Question See final score

Close Question 3/6 Who were the man-eaters of Tsavo? Corrupt officials in Kenya Polygamous women A pair of man-eating lions Reveal Answer

Close Question 3/6 Two lions from Kenya's Tsavo region killed 35 labourers building a colonial-era railway. They were shot in 1898 by a British engineer. Their stuffed remains are in a US museum. Next Question See final score

Close Question 4/6 A soapstone sculpture of an eagle is Zimbabwe's main national emblem. After being looted by colonisers from the ruins of an ancient city. How many of the eight known Zimbabwe Birds have been returned? 7 0 1 Reveal Answer

Close Question 4/6 Seven of the carvings are in Zimbabwe as of 2003 when the bottom section of one was returned by Germany. The eighth remains in the old bedroom of 19th Century British imperialist Cecil Rhodes, whose home in the South African city of Cape Town is now a museum. Next Question See final score

Close Question 5/6 The renowned Bangwa Queen wooden sculpture was taken from what is now Cameroon at the end of the 19th Century. Locals referred to the female figure as "njuindem". Meaning what? Woman of God Great warrior Happy mother Reveal Answer

Close Question 5/6 "Njuindem" means "woman of God" in the language of the Bangwa people. Now in France's Musée Daper, mystery surrounds the sculpture's acquisition by German colonial agent Gustav Conrau in 1899. Next Question See final score

Close Question 6/6 What are the Benin Bronzes mainly made out of? Brass Stone Bronze Reveal Answer

Close Question 6/6 Looted by British troops in 1897, the Benin Bronzes are mainly made from brass. Most remain in museums in the UK, Germany and US. Next Question See final score