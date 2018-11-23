What do you know about Africa's 'looted treasures'?
- 23 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
During colonial rule in Africa, thousands of cultural artefacts were seized from the continent by western countries. But on Friday, France is expected to launch a report calling for thousands of African artefacts in its museums to be returned to the continent.
What do you know about Africa's 'looted treasures'?
Question 1/6
The Rosetta Stone was the key to unlocking the lost hieroglyphic script of ancient Egypt. But who discovered the mighty slab (750kg), now held in the British Museum, in 1799?
Question 1/6
The generally accepted story is that French soldiers found the stone while digging the foundations of a fort on the Nile Delta.
Question 2/6
British forces seized Ethiopian treasures at the Battle of Maqdala in 1868. But how many elephants did they use to carry off the loot?
Question 2/6
Fifteen elephants and 200 mules were needed to transport treasures looted at Maqdala. These included a golden crown, chalices and early Christian manuscripts still held at various British institutions
Question 3/6
Who were the man-eaters of Tsavo?
Question 3/6
Two lions from Kenya's Tsavo region killed 35 labourers building a colonial-era railway. They were shot in 1898 by a British engineer. Their stuffed remains are in a US museum.
Question 4/6
A soapstone sculpture of an eagle is Zimbabwe's main national emblem. After being looted by colonisers from the ruins of an ancient city. How many of the eight known Zimbabwe Birds have been returned?
Question 4/6
Seven of the carvings are in Zimbabwe as of 2003 when the bottom section of one was returned by Germany. The eighth remains in the old bedroom of 19th Century British imperialist Cecil Rhodes, whose home in the South African city of Cape Town is now a museum.
Question 5/6
The renowned Bangwa Queen wooden sculpture was taken from what is now Cameroon at the end of the 19th Century. Locals referred to the female figure as "njuindem". Meaning what?
Question 5/6
"Njuindem" means "woman of God" in the language of the Bangwa people. Now in France's Musée Daper, mystery surrounds the sculpture's acquisition by German colonial agent Gustav Conrau in 1899.
Question 6/6
What are the Benin Bronzes mainly made out of?
Question 6/6
Looted by British troops in 1897, the Benin Bronzes are mainly made from brass. Most remain in museums in the UK, Germany and US.
Share your results
Credits: Development: William Muli, Design: Millicent Wachira, Animation: George Wafula, Research & Writing: Ashley Lime, Producer: Hugo Williams & Muthoni Muchiri.
What do you know about Africa's 'looted treasures'?
Question 1/6
Country: Egypt
The Rosetta Stone was the key to unlocking the lost hieroglyphic script of ancient Egypt. But who discovered the mighty slab (750kg), now held in the British Museum, in 1799?
- 1. An Egyptian fisherman
- 2. British archaeologists
- 3. French troops under Napoleon
Correct Answer
The generally accepted story is that French soldiers found the stone while digging the foundations of a fort on the Nile Delta.
Question 2/6
Country: Ethiopia
British forces seized Ethiopian treasures at the Battle of Maqdala in 1868. But how many elephants did they use to carry off the loot?
- 1. 0
- 2. 15
- 3. 3
Correct Answer
Fifteen elephants and 200 mules were needed to transport treasures looted at Maqdala. These included a golden crown, chalices and early Christian manuscripts still held at various British institutions
Question 3/6
Country: Kenya
Who were the man-eaters of Tsavo?
- 1. Corrupt officials in Kenya
- 2. Polygamous women
- 3. A pair of man-eating lions
Correct Answer
Two lions from Kenya's Tsavo region killed 35 labourers building a colonial-era railway. They were shot in 1898 by a British engineer. Their stuffed remains are in a US museum.
Question 4/6
Country: Zimbabwe
A soapstone sculpture of an eagle is Zimbabwe's main national emblem. After being looted by colonisers from the ruins of an ancient city. How many of the eight known Zimbabwe Birds have been returned?
- 1. 7
- 2. 0
- 3. 1
Correct Answer
Seven of the carvings are in Zimbabwe as of 2003 when the bottom section of one was returned by Germany. The eighth remains in the old bedroom of 19th Century British imperialist Cecil Rhodes, whose home in the South African city of Cape Town is now a museum.
Question 5/6
Country: Cameroon
The renowned Bangwa Queen wooden sculpture was taken from what is now Cameroon at the end of the 19th Century. Locals referred to the female figure as "njuindem". Meaning what?
- 1. Woman of God
- 2. Great warrior
- 3. Happy mother
Correct Answer
"Njuindem" means "woman of God" in the language of the Bangwa people. Now in France's Musée Daper, mystery surrounds the sculpture's acquisition by German colonial agent Gustav Conrau in 1899.
Question 6/6
Country: Benin
What are the Benin Bronzes mainly made out of?
- 1. Brass
- 2. Stone
- 3. Bronze
Correct Answer
Looted by British troops in 1897, the Benin Bronzes are mainly made from brass. Most remain in museums in the UK, Germany and US.