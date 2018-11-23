Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 16-22 November 2018

  • 23 November 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Moroccans take part in a procession marking the 1448th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, at what is known in Arabic as "the Prophet"s birthplace" in Sale, Morroco, 19 November 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Monday, Moroccans celebrate the Mawlid, the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, with a procession in the town of Sale...
Libyan youth gather in a neighbourhood in Libya"s second city of Benghazi on November 19, 2018, on the occasion of the Prophet Mohammed"s birthday Image copyright AFP
Image caption In the evening, children in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi join in the celebrations...
A man decorates traditional sugar candy at a market in the capital Cairo on November 19, 2018, ahead of celebrations of the birthday of Prophet Mohammed, known in Arabic as "al-Mawlid al-Nabawi". Image copyright AFP
Image caption And in Egypt's capital, Cairo, a confectioner gets decorated treats ready for sale.
Supporters of Democratic Republic of Congo joint opposition presidential candidate Martin Fayulu sing and dance as they wait for him to address the crowd after his arrival in Kinshasa to launch his campaign on November 21, 2018. - Image copyright AFP
Image caption Campaigning for next month's presidential election in the Democratic Republic of Congo is building up momentum and on Wednesday, opposition supporters come out in the capital, Kinshasa, to back their candidate Martin Fayulu.
Kenyan para-boxers throw punches at each other during a training session at a social hall in Nairobi, Kenya, 16 November 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Friday, a group of Kenyan wheelchair boxers in Nairobi go through their moves...
Kenyan para-boxers throw punches at each other during a training session at a social hall in Nairobi, Kenya, 16 November 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption ...and then face each other in practice bouts.
Morocco supporters cheer ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier football match between Morocco and Cameroon at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca, on November 16, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Moroccan football fans salute the Atlas Lions on the same day, as they face Cameroon in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Casablanca, winning 2-0.
Malian singer Salif Keita performs during a concert to raise awareness about the violences against albinos on November 17, 2018 in Fana, where a 5 years old albino girl has recently been murdered. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Saturday, Salif Keita performs in a tribute concert in Fana, Mali, for a five-year-old girl with albinism, Ramata Diarra, who was ritually killed in May this year...
Children watching the concert with Salif Keita Image copyright AFP
Image caption Many people with albinism are in the audience to see the show.
Men stand near plastic containers for sale in Abidjan, Ivory Coast November 19, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan, on Monday, a market trader displays his collection of colourful jerry cans...
Man holding chickens Image copyright Girmay Gebru
Image caption And it is also market day in Mekelle, northern Ethiopia, where this trader is hoping to sell his five live chickens.

Pictures from AFP, EPA, Reuters and Getty Images

Related Topics

Around the BBC