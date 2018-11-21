Gunmen abduct Italian aid worker in Kenya
- 21 November 2018
A group of unidentified gunmen have abducted an Italian woman working for an aid organisation in south-east Kenya, police say.
The men, reportedly armed with rifles, "fired indiscriminately" before taking the 23-year-old volunteer from an area in Kilifi County.
A number of people were also reportedly wounded and were taken to hospital.
The reason for the attack and the identity of the attackers has not yet been established, police said.