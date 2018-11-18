Africa

World Falconry Day: Eagle and falcons soar over desert show

  • 18 November 2018

Egyptian falconers have met in the desert near Alexandria to celebrate World Falconry Day and highlight an ancient sport.

Yasser al-Khawanky feeds his hunting Golden eagle during a celebration by Egyptian clubs and austringers on World Falconry Day at Borg al-Arab desert in Alexandria, Egypt, November 17, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Yasser al-Khawanky fed his Golden Eagle at the gathering at Borg al-Arab.
A Golden Eagle at Borg al-Arab desert in Alexandria, Egypt, November 17, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Golden Eagles have been kept for hunting for centuries.
Falconers of Egyptian clubs and austringers are seen during sunrise and celebration on World Falconry Day at Borg al-Arab desert in Alexandria, Egypt, November 17, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The birds were lined up at sunrise for the celebration.
A Bedouin boy looks at falcon during a celebration with Egyptian clubs and austringers on World Falconry Day at Borg al-Arab desert in Alexandria, Egypt, November 17, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption They soared through the sky to swoop on pigeons and rabbits in front of the spectators.
Yasser al-Khawanky releases his hunting Golden eagle during a celebration by Egyptian clubs and austringers on World Falconry Day at Borg al-Arab desert in Alexandria, Egypt, November 17, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Hunting with birds dates back to the ancient Egyptians.
Ammar, 11, a member of EGY Falconer Club plays with his falcon "Ashqar" during a celebration on World Falconry Day at Borg al-Arab desert in Alexandria, Egypt, November 17, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Ammar, 11, was there to play with his falcon, called Ashqar.

All photos subject to copyright.

Related Topics