Image copyright Evn Image caption The pupils were taken from a church school in Bamenda

Students kidnapped from a boarding school in Cameroon's North-West region have been freed, officials say.

The 79 students and three others were seized early on Monday morning in the region's capital, Bamenda.

The school's principal, the driver, and a teacher are still in captivity, the BBC's Mayeni Jones reports.

The government and separatists in the English-speaking region have been accusing each other of being behind the kidnapping.

A video purportedly showing some of the kidnapped students from Bamenda's Presbyterian Secondary School has been shared online, sparking outrage.

An Anglophone separatist movement has been operating in the North-West and South-West regions over the past year.

It is unclear how the students were freed.

What do we know?

Cameroon's army launched a massive search operation on Tuesday to track the hostages.

Image caption The students were seized in the North-West region's capital of Bamenda

Communication Minister Issa Bakary Tchiroma told AFP news agency that "all 79 students have been released," but did not give the details of the circumstances.

A priest who was conducting negotiations with the captors confirmed the release but said the school's principal, driver and a teacher were held back, Reuters news agency reports.