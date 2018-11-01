Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 26 October-1 November 2018

  • 1 November 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

An Egyptian worker shapes a clay ornament at one of the traditional pottery schools for manufacturers at Tunis Village near Fayoum, 130km south Cairo , Egypt, 30 October 2018. Tunis village near Fayoum is famous for clay pottery workshops, they use clay brought from Aswan in upper Egypt (860km south of Cairo). The price of clay pots varries between 20 to 2000 Egyptian pound (1.12 US dollars to 112 US dollars) depending on the size, drawing, and craftsmanship of the item. Image copyright EPA
Image caption A pottery student works clay with his feet at a studio in southern Egypt on Tuesday...
The Burkinabe artist and doll designer Mare Abibou sews up one of her creations as she stands in her workshop in Ouagadougou on October 27, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption While on Saturday, Burkinabé designer Maré Abibou crafts dolls in her workshop in the capital, Ouagadougou.
A cycling fan passes on October 30, 2018 near the Yako village, near Ouahigouya, northen Burikna Faso, after taking part in the 5th stage of the Burkina Faso's cycling tour. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Also in Burkina Faso, a fan of the Tour du Faso cycling competition shows his support to riders after the fifth stage on Tuesday.
A child wears a costume during the annual Halloween party at the George Hay Park in Johannesburg, South Africa, 31 October 2018. Hundreds of local residents gather at the park in the evening to dress up, trick-or-treat and have a best dressed competition. Halloween has its roots in an ancient, pre-Christina Celtic festival named Samhain. The Celts lived 2,000 years ago and believed that the dead returned to Earth on the Samhain festival. Image copyright EPA
Image caption The next day, people wear face paint and fancy dress costumes to a Halloween party at George Hay Park in the South African city of Johannesburg.
A young Moroccan takes part in the Boujloud festival, a popular festival also known as the 'Moroccan Halloween' in the Sidi Moussa district of Sale near Rabat, on October 27, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Moroccans take to the streets of Rabat on Thursday for the Boujloud festival - an annual event with Berber roots that some have likened to Halloween.
Anti-Paul Biya Protesters demonstrate in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, France, on 27 October 2018. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On the same day, anti-Paul Biya protesters gather in Paris days after he won a seventh presidential term in Cameroon in disputed elections.
Followers of South African Christian revival evangelist Angus Buchan pray at an informal airfield outside Pretoria on October 27, 2018, for the 'It's Time' prayer, an event poised to become the Southern Africa's biggest ever prayer meeting... Image copyright AFP
Image caption Also on Thursday, a group of evangelical Christians in Pretoria, South Africa, hold what they hope will be southern Africa's biggest-ever prayer meeting...
Padre Pedro Opeka (C) leads Catholics gathered at a quarry in the Akamasoa district in Antananarivo, on November 1, 2018, during an All Saints Day mass. Image copyright AFP
Image caption This group of Catholic believers gather for mass at a quarry in Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo, on the same day.
A man prepares a traditional meal to be served during a wedding in Junzur, west of Tripoli, Libya October 31, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Cooks in the Libyan town of Junzur prepare a wedding feast on Wednesday.
Designs by Fruche are modeled on the catwalk during Lagos Fashion Week. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Models dressed in Nigerian fashion brand Fruche take to the catwalk at Lagos Fashion Week on Friday.
Senegalese boys are seen playing football on Goree Island near Dakar, Senegal, October 28, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption And on Sunday, a group of boys play football on the beach on Gorée Island in Senegal.

Pictures from AFP, EPA, Reuters and Getty Images

Related Topics

Around the BBC