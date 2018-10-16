Morocco train crash: Rabat derailment 'kills four'
At least four people died and dozens more were injured when a train derailed near Morocco's capital Rabat, reports say.
Reuters news agency quotes an official who says up to eight people may have died, with 80 more injured.
The incident occurred in Bouknadel, on the Atlantic coast between the capital and the city of Kenitra.
Social media images after the crash show a train carriage flipped on its side, with debris strewn on the tracks.
Earlier reports in the Moroccan press suggested that two trains had collided.