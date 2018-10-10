Image copyright AFP Image caption Al-Shabab operates freely in many rural parts of southern Somalia

The Somali militant group al-Shabab says it has killed five men it accuses of spying, including one British national.

The five men were shot dead in a public execution on Tuesday in an area under the control of the Islamist group.

Al-Shabab alleges that three of the men were US spies, according to Reuters news agency, while another was said to be working for the Somali government.

The UK, US and Somali governments have not yet commented on the reports.

Al-Shabab once had control of the capital, Mogadishu, and still operates freely in many rural parts of southern Somalia.

The militants have on several previous occasions killed people it accused of spying.

In December 2017, al-Shabab killed five men, among them a teenage boy, whom it accused of working for US and Kenyan intelligence.