Africa's week in pictures: 28 September - 4 October 2018

  • 5 October 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere this week.

Ireecha festival
Image caption Ethiopia's Oromo people celebrate the thanksgiving festival Irreecha on Sunday. Dressed in traditional clothes, people take fresh grass to Lake Harsadi to thank God for the beginning of spring.
People from community of Oromo from different parts of Ethiopia celebrate Irreecha Afaan Oromo, also called Irreessa, a Thanksgiving holiday of the Oromo People in Ethiopia on September 30, 2018
Image caption A young couple have chosen the day to get married. The groom says he is happy to have a wedding in front of all the people at the festival.
A man holds a paper with the writing in French "A call to dismiss the dictator" in front of a crowd of supporters of the leader of the Cameroonian opposition party Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC) during an electoral campaign rally on September 30, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption At an opposition rally in Cameroon on Sunday, ahead of presidential elections, a man holds up a sign which says "a call to dismiss the dictator [President Paul Biya]".
In this photograph taken on September 29, 2018, supporters of the President Paul Biya walk in a street of Maroua, Far North region of Cameroon, after sn electoral meeting he held in the city. Image copyright AFP
Image caption But President Biya, who has been in power since 1982, has his supporters. On Saturday, in Maroua, northern Cameroon, some of those who back him turn out to show their support.
Supporters celebrate ahead of an opposition rally where the main opposition presidential candidates will address supporters three months before the upcoming elections on September 29, 2018 in Kinshas Image copyright AFP
Image caption Election fever is also building in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where opposition supporters on Saturday hold a rally three months ahead of the December poll.
Models get ready backstage prior to walk down the runway at the Hub of Africa, Addis Fashion Week in Addis Ababa, on October 03, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Unusual hats are on display on Wednesday in Ethiopia during the Addis Ababa Fashion Week.
Tunisian employees work on the production line at the Zgolli factory for Harissa (a Tunisian hot chili) in Korba, 66km from Tunis, Tunisia, 03 October 2018. Harissa is a Tunisian hot chili paste, which is sometimes described as Tunisia"s main condiment". Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Thursday, workers at a factory in Tunisia sort and dry the chillies that will go on to make harissa hot chilli paste.
Women carrying drinks on their heads watch as the motorcade that carries the media covering U.S. first lady Melania Trump passes in Accra, Ghana, October 2, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption These Ghanaian women in the capital, Accra, look on as the motorcade for US First Lady Melania Trump goes by on Tuesday, the first day of her trip to the continent...
Malawians hold flags as U.S. first lady Melania Trump arrives in Lilongwe, Malawi, October 4, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Thursday, Mrs Trump travels to Malawi where she is met by these well wishers, who are seen here getting ready for her arrival.
A cast member of the popular children"s show Tinga Tinga Tales performs at Kenya"s National Theatre in Nairobi, Kenya, September 28, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Children in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, are entertained by a performance of Tinga Tinga Tales on Friday.
Ballet dancers prepare backstage during the final dress rehearsal for the famous Nutcracker ballet by Pyotr Tchaikovsky at the Joburg Ballet, Johannesburg, South Africa, 04 October 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption On the same day in the South African city of Johannesburg, ballerinas get ready to perform in Tchaikovsky's ballet, the Nutcracker.
Supporters cheer for their team during the final of the Maracana Africa Cup of Nations match between Togo and Ivory Coast in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 29 September 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption An elephant mascot entertains the fans at the Africa Cup of Nations indoor football tournament in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan.
A pile of Ivory is seen being burned durning a ceremony attended by the president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) who ignited one ton of ivory and pangolin scales on September 30, 2018 in Kinshasa Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Sunday, a huge ivory pyre goes up in flames in the Democratic Republic of Congo in an effort to help stop illegal poaching.

