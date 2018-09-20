Image copyright Stephen Msengi Image caption Volunteers have been helping rescue efforts

Hundreds of people are feared missing after a ferry capsized on Lake Victoria in north Tanzania.

A local official told the BBC five people have died and 102 have been rescued, but another said that the vessel was overloaded with more than 400 people on board.

The MV Nyerere ferry overturned near the shore between the islands of Ukora and Bugolora.

Locals have joined with emergency teams in rescue efforts.

The Tanzanian government has confirmed the ferry capsized but exact figures for those on board are yet to be confirmed.

"We pray to God to give us hope in such an accident," Regional Commissioner Adam Malima told reporters.

"We pray to God to give us hope that there has not been a high death toll."

Accidents are common on Africa's largest lake, Victoria, where boats often depart overcrowded.

More than 800 people died in 1996 when the MV Bukoba capsized. It was one of the worst maritime disasters of the last century.

Image copyright Stephen Msengi Image caption Scores of people have so far been reported rescued

Image copyright Stephen Msengi Image caption The boat was reportedly overcrowded