Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 14-20 September 2018

  • 21 September 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere this week.

Image caption A woman beautifies her hands with henna at a wedding in Adigrat town in northern Ethiopia on Sunday...
Image caption Other women cook a spicy meat stew, called zigni, wearing bracelets handed out by one of the guests, BBC Tigrinya's Girmay Gebru...
Guests use sticks to dip balls made from barley, called tihlo, into the dish usually served on special occasions. Image copyright BBC Tigranya
Image caption Guests use sticks to dip balls made from barley, called tihlo, into the dish usually served on special occasions.
Across the border in Ethiopia, one-time jailed politician Kefiyalew Tefera is dressed on Saturday in the colours of the Oromo Liberation Front to celebrate the return of the group's exiled leaders
Image caption In the capital, Addis Ababa, one-time jailed politician Kefiyalew Tefera is dressed in the colours of the Oromo Liberation Front. He is celebrating the return of the former rebel group's leaders from exile.
Kenyan men make slippers decorated with beads at the open-air Kariokor market in Nairobi September 20, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Kenyan men make slippers decorated with beads at an open-air market in the capital Nairobi on Thursday.
Sierra Leonean children attend the first day of the new school year on September 17, 2018, at the Freetown secondary shcool, after the government launched a programme of free primary and secondary education Image copyright AFP
Image caption Sierra Leonean children in the capital Freetown attend the first day of their new school year on Monday after the government launched a free primary and secondary education programme.
A woman sells second-hand books and magazines at a roadside bookshop in Ivory Coast"s largest city Abidjan on September 19, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption While a woman sells second-hand books and magazines at a roadside bookshop in Ivory Coast's largest city Abidjan on Wednesday.
Ivorian reggae singer Seydou Kone, aka Alpha Blondy, gestures as he signs copies of his new album "Human Race" in Abidjan on September 15, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Still in Abidjan, popular reggae singer Alpha Blondy gestures as he signs copies of his new album Human Race on Saturday.
Volunteers clean a street of Treichville during the world clean up day in Abidjan, Ivory Coast September 15, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption While elsewhere in the city, residents show a strong community spirit by getting together to clean their neighbourhood.
A man makes his way through flood waters in Kogi State, Nigeria September 17, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Monday, a man makes his way through flood waters in Kogi state in central Nigeria. The floods have claimed the lives of about 100 people across Nigeria in the past two weeks.
A man stands outside an illegally erected shack on unstable sand dunes in Monwabisi, Cape Town, South Africa, 18 September 2018. The area has seen thousands of illegal shacks being erected over the past months. Image copyright EPA
Image caption The next day in South Africa, storm clouds gather as a man stands in front of a shack built on unstable sand in a poor neighbourhood of Cape Town.
A supporter of Zimbabwe"s ruling ZANU-PF party wears latex gloves as the president visits a medical camp for people suffering from cholera set up outside the Glen View polyclinic on September 19, 2018, in Harare. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Wednesday, a supporter of Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party wears latex gloves and a T-shirt with the image of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is visiting a medical centre for people suffering from cholera in the capital Harare...
A member of the presidential guard stands at attention as Zimbabwe"s president arrives to review the guard of honour ahead of delivering his inaugural address at the parliament in Harare, September 18, 2018. - Emmerson Mnangagwa gave his first state of the nation address following the July elections which the opposition claims to have won. Image copyright EPA
Image caption A day earlier, a sword-carrying presidential guard stands at attention as Mr Mnangagwa arrives in parliament...
President Emmerson Mnangagwa prepares to leave the State House to give his first inaugural address at the parliament in Harare, September 18, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption His first state of the nation address follows his victory in disputed elections in July.

Pictures from AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters

