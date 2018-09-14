Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 7-13 September 2018

  • 14 September 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere this week.

People salvage construction material on September 13, 2018, at a demolition site with precariously tilting rubble after government bulldozers knocked down a mall said to be illegally for having been built on a river bed in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. Image copyright AFP
Image caption People in Kenya's capital Nairobi salvage construction material on Thursday after government bulldozers knock down a mall which was allegedly built illegally on a river bed.
Birhanu Mekonnen from Ethiopia in action during the 2018 Jungfrau Marathon at the Kleine Scheidegg mountain pass at Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland, 08 September 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Ethiopia's Birhanu Mekonnen runs on Saturday in the 2018 Jungfrau Marathon in Switzerland, one of the most popular mountain marathons.
Twins attend the Twins Day celebration on September 8, 2018 in Abobo, suburb of Abidjan. Image copyright AFP
Image caption These siblings attend the Twins Day celebration in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan on Saturday...
Twins pose during Twins Day celebration on September 8, 2018 in Abobo, suburb of Abidjan Image copyright AFP
Image caption While these twins looked as though they enjoyed the event.
Ivorians attend a parade during the Generation Festival in Abobodoume village, Ivory Coast, 08 September 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Also on Saturday, these women wear matching outfits at a festival in Ivory Coast to honour the Ebrie people, who hundreds of years ago fled the Ashante kingdom in what is now Ghana...
Ivorian men dance in a parade during the Generation Festival in Abobodoume village, Ivory Coast, 08 September 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption The three-century-old festival is held annually, giving the Ebrie people a chance to honour their ancestry.
A supporter blows in a horn during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match between Kenya and Ghana, at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, on September 8, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption A football fan blows his horn, as Kenya cause an upset by beating Ghana 1-0 during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Nairobi on Saturday.
Mourners in Ghana Image copyright Ayo Bello/BBC
Image caption While in Ghana's capital Accra on Wednesday, people pay their respects to former UN chief Kofi Annan as his body lies in state ahead of his burial the next day.
An art lover looks at a sculpture during the annual Joburg Art Fair held at the Sandton Convention centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, 07 September 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption While this man considers an art work at a fair in South Africa's main city Johannesburg on Friday...
Photographs by Justin Dingwall seen during the annual Joburg Art Fair held at the Sandton Convention centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, 07 September 2018. The art fair has run for a decade and includes works from both South Africa and the rest of the African continent and includes a wide variety of art forms and artists. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Photographs by South Africa's Justin Dingwall were also displayed at the fair.
Suspected Cholera patients are being attended to at the Beatrice Infectious diseases hospital in Mbare, Harare, Zimbabwe, 11 September 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption In neighbouring Zimbabwe on Tuesday, suspected cholera patients are being treated at a hospital in the capital Harare. More than 20 people have died of the disease in Harare since the beginning of the month.
An Eritrean woman sings after crossing the boarder to attend the reopening border ceremony on September 11, 2018 as two land border crossings between Ethiopia and Eritrea were reopened for the first time in 20 years at Zalambessa, northern Ethiopia. Image copyright AFP
Image caption While on Tuesday, an Eritrean woman sings after crossing into Ethiopia. Parts of the border between the two nations reopened after a war between the two nations forced its closure more than 20 years ago.
President George Weah (3-L), receives his #14 jersey from Mustapher Raji (2-R), President of the Liberia Football Association(LFA), an other officials after an international friendly match between Liberia and Nigeria, to mark the final retirement of his official #14 jersey for Liberia, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, Liberia, 11 September 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Liberia's President George Weah receives the number 14 shirt he wore at the peak of his football career. He played in a friendly against Nigeria on Tuesday. The match was arranged to mark the retirement of the jersey. Nigeria won 2-1.

Pictures from AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters

Related Topics

Around the BBC