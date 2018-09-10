Image copyright Reuters Image caption Smoke rises from the headquarters of Libyan state oil firm National Oil Corporation

Security forces and armed men are reported to have clashed at the headquarters of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) in Libya's capital, Tripoli.

An armed group is said to have stormed the building, and several blasts and gunfire could be heard, witnesses say.

Last week, the UN announced a truce between warring militias had been agreed in the capital.

A UN-backed government is nominally in power in Tripoli.

However, militias occupy much of the rest of the country.

An NOC member of staff, who said he had jumped out of a window to flee, told Reuters news agency three or five gunmen were shooting inside the building and several people had been shot.

The NOC chairman, Mustafa Sanallah, has been safely evacuated, a witness quoted by Reuters added.

Rescue services are at the scene to treat the wounded coming out of the building.

It is not yet clear who carried out the attack.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.