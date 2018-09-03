At least eight people have been killed in an explosion at a munitions factory in South Africa, a spokesman for the fire and rescue services has said.

The incident happened in the Somerset West district near Cape Town during the afternoon.

The cause of the blast is not yet known but an eyewitness reported seeing a huge fireball from 5km (3 miles) away.

Firefighters are continuing to search for others believed to be trapped.

The Rheinmetall-Denel plant is joint owned by German-South Africa companies and manufactures munitions and explosive products for the South African military and police, as well as international clients.