South Africa violence targets Soweto's foreign-owned shops

  • 30 August 2018
An injured Somali shopkeeper looks on outside his shop in the South African township of Soweto Image copyright Reuters
Image caption An injured Somali shopkeeper in Soweto

Three people have been killed in South Africa during violence on Wednesday targeting foreign-owned businesses in Soweto, police say.

Looters take items from a foreign-owned shop in Soweto, Johannesburg, on August 29, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Protests broke out after shopkeepers were accused of selling out-of-date and counterfeit produce, local reports say. It is thought the violence escalated after a Somali shopkeeper shot dead a teenager who allegedly tried to rob his store.
The Ethiopian owner of a looted grocery store in Soweto, Johannesburg, stands in his ransacked shop Image copyright AFP
Image caption Foreign-owned shops were looted, including this one run by an Ethiopian. Some shopkeepers are reported to have fled the affected area carrying the goods they managed to salvage.
A suspected looter emerges from of a looted foreign-owned shop in Soweto to be detained by South African police officers in Johannesburg Image copyright AFP
Image caption Police have arrested 27 people in connection with the looting and violence.
A suspected looter is detained by South African police officers as he emerges from of a looted foreign-owned shop in Soweto, Johannesburg Image copyright AFP
Image caption Officers are investigating who fired the fatal shots in the area and say that more arrests are expected.
A South African police officer holds a rifle as he stands in Soweto Image copyright AFP
Image caption Security has been stepped up following the protests and violence and shopkeepers were told to temporarily close their businesses.
A South African police officer stands in the door way of a looted foreign-owned shop in Soweto, Image copyright AFP
Image caption Some of the shopkeepers fear that there could be further violence. "There is no government here. If there was a government here, they would control these things," one is quoted as saying.
South African police officers control the crowd in front of a looted foreign-owned shop in Soweto, Johannesburg, Image copyright AFP
Image caption There have been sporadic outbreaks of xenophobic violence in South Africa, home to immigrants from across the continent, in recent years.
Bystanders look on as a South African police officer stands near a looted foreign-owned shop in Soweto, Johannesburg Image copyright AFP
Image caption The local authorities said it was looking into the allegations that the shops were selling out-of-date and counterfeit goods.

