Chale Wote art festival takes over Ghana's capital, Accra
- 27 August 2018
Artists, photographers and street performers from around the world have taken over the streets of Ghana's capital, Accra for the past week for the annual Chale Wote street art festival in the suburb of James Town.
All pictures by the BBC's Thomas Naadi