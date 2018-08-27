Africa

Chale Wote art festival takes over Ghana's capital, Accra

  • 27 August 2018

Artists, photographers and street performers from around the world have taken over the streets of Ghana's capital, Accra for the past week for the annual Chale Wote street art festival in the suburb of James Town.

An artist wearing a polythene bag
Image caption Artist Jalud Rashid wore a costume made from polythene bags to highlight the importance of recycling plastic waste.
A man adorned in traditional ornaments
Image caption This traditional outfit from the Ga ethnic group is known as Otofo, as showcased by artist Edmond Lartey.
Ghanaian Artist Ibrahim Botchwey at work Chale wote street art festival in Accra-Ghana
Image caption Ghanaian Artist Botchwey was one of those painting in public...
A mural depicting a child with vitiligo
Image caption Here, Botchwey wanted to raise awareness about vitiligo, a skin condition characterised by patches of the skin losing their pigment. Victims of the disease have often been discriminated against...
Painting advocating for children to be protected and assisted to develop their potential.
Image caption He also displayed this painting calling for children to be protected so they can achieve their potential.
Sylvester Otoo's art work reflects the name of the street art festival Chale Wote
Image caption Sylvester Otoo's artwork reflects the name of the Chale Wote festival, which literally means: "My friend let's go". It also means sandals in Ghana.
Performer wearing a ghoulish costume
Image caption Gideon Osei Adams used his ghoulish costume to inform people about the need to be humble and respectful when you're still alive. When you die, it will be too late to right all the wrongs, he said.
A caricature of a sad face
Image caption Don't take life too seriously. Take it easy and everything will be fine. That's the message Ishmael Amu wanted to convey.
A typical traditional Ghanaian outfit worn by fetish priests
Image caption A typical traditional Ghanaian outfit worn by fetish priests which portrays the ability to see beyond the physical.
Francis Oko Armah, a youth activist dressed in a unique traditional outfit designed with condoms is raising awareness about the spread of HIV AIDS in Ghana
Image caption Francis Oko Armah, a youth activist, dressed in a unique outfit made of condoms, wanted to raise awareness about the spread of HIV and Aids in Ghana.
Graffiti
Image caption Ghanaian artist Tetebotankali portrays how the street art festival has brought together different artists from across Africa and beyond.
Work art depicting the conflict in Middle East
Image caption Muhasim Hamza's art works delves into the controversial politics of the Middle East.
Sculptor Stephen Allotey at work
Image caption Sculptor Stephen Allotey kneads clay until it is a perfect resemblance of his subject.

All pictures by the BBC's Thomas Naadi

