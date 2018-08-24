Image copyright Reuters Image caption More than 2,900 people have been vaccinated since the latest outbreak began on 1 August

An Ebola-infected doctor is surrounded by rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo in a "dreaded" situation, the World Health Organization (WHO) says.

The man is at his hospital in the eastern town of Oicha, which is encircled by a feared Ugandan Islamist militia, the Allied Democratic Forces.

The group has been blamed for a series of killings and kidnappings, including of foreigners, WHO warned.

An Ebola outbreak erupted in the region on 1 August, with 63 deaths to date.

There have been 103 confirmed or probable cases in the latest outbreak, with the doctor the first confirmed case "in an area with high insecurity".

According to WHO, a large number of civilians have been killed by unrest around Oicha, and aid workers, priests and government officials are being held hostage.

Peter Salama, WHO's emergency response chief in Geneva, said: "It really was the problem we were anticipating and the problem at the same time we were dreading."

The North Kivu doctor's initial test for Ebola - which causes vomiting, fever and diarrhoea - came back negative.

He was re-hospitalised with Ebola symptoms after his wife was confirmed as having the disease when she travelled to the nearby city of Beni, Dr Salama said.

So far, 97 people who may have been exposed to the virus by the doctor have been identified, and vaccinations have begun in the town after WHO and health experts reached the town with armed escort earlier this week.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption UN teams cannot travel without armed escort as the region has suffered deadly unrest by insurgents

Dr Salama said "we are at quite a pivotal moment in this outbreak" in terms of its evolution and the response to the deadly disease.

More than 2,900 people have been vaccinated against Ebola since the outbreak began, he said.

This outbreak, which began in the North Kivu town of Mangina, is the 10th to hit DRC since 1976.

Ebola caused widespread panic between 2013 and 2016, as an epidemic in West Africa killed 11,300 people.