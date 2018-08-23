Image copyright AFP Image caption Bobi Wine beat candidates from the main political parties in last year's by-election to become an MP

Uganda has dropped charges against Bobi Wine, an MP and pop star, reports say.

Mr Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, had been due in a military court to face charges of unlawfully possessing firearms.

It is not clear if the independent MP will instead be charged in a civilian court.

The move follows protests in Uganda and calls by global stars such as Chris Martin, Damon Albarn and Angelique Kidjo for his release.

Mr Wine's lawyers say he has been seriously assaulted in detention, which the military denies.

President Museveni has also dismissed the reports as "fake news".

Uganda's New Vision newspaper reported that Mr Wine looked "weak" as he appeared before the military court in the city of Gulu in northern Uganda.

His lawyer Medard Sseggona said he needed "urgent medical care", the newspaper reported.

Mr Wine was detained, along with more than 30 other people, in the run-up to last week's bitterly fought by-election in the north-western town of Arua.

On Tuesday the Ugandan military apologised after soldiers were caught on film beating up a journalist who was covering a demonstration supporting Mr Wine.