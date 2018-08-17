Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 10-16 August 2018

  • 17 August 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa this week.

Ugandan swimmer Clare Byarugaba poses during the swimming competition at the 2018 Gay Games edition at The Georges-Vallerey swimming pool in Paris on August 10, 2018. - Clare is a 31 year-old LGBT activist in Kampala. In 2014, a local newspaper put her on the front page presenting her as lesbian, forcing her to come out. It's her first time participating at the Gay Games. 'In my hometown, I can't take the bus, I have to drive everywhere inside of my car. I am afraid that people will recognize me. I was so proud to wear the uganda flag during the opening ceremony at this gat event. But now, I may face more problems when I will return home', Clare says.
Image caption Clare Byarugaba, who was outed as a lesbian by a Ugandan newspaper against her will, competes at the 2018 Gay Games in Paris on Friday...
Ugandan swimmer Clare Byarugaba at the 2018 Gay Games edition at The Georges-Vallerey swimming pool in Paris on 10 August 2018
Image caption ... "I was so proud to wear the Uganda flag during the opening ceremony at this event. But now, I may face more problems when I will return home", the LGBT activist says.
Chinese dancers perform during the 54th session of the International Carthage Festival at the Roman theatre of Carthage on August 11, 2018 in Tunis.
Image caption On Saturday, dancers perform a folkloric finger dance from Thailand at the International Carthage Festival in Tunisia.
Catholic Agency For Overseas Development's (CAFOD) Sister Clara from Zambia, walks through shoes displayed outside Westminster Cathedral in central London on August 15, 2018.
Image caption A Catholic nun from Zambia walks through the hundreds of shoes placed outside London's Westminster Cathedral on Wednesday. The public art installation was in support of Pope Francis' refugee campaign.
Ghana's forward Ruth Anima and New Zealand's defender Elizabeth Anton, 12 August 2018 in Concarneau, western France.
Image caption On Sunday, Ghana's Ruth Anima gives the boot to New Zealand defender Elizabeth Anton during the Women's World Cup Under-20 in France.
Lazarus Molatlhegi looks at a picture of his father Thomas Molatlhegi in Pretoria, South Africa on 15 August 2018
Image caption On Wednesday in South Africa, Lazarus Molatlhegi looks at a photo of his father, Thomas Molatlhegi, one of four Pan African Congress members to have been hanged in 1964 for killing a policeman. Their remains have been exhumed to allow the families to give them a proper burial.
Residents gather to attend the funeral of Dah Dedjalagni Agoli-Agbo in Abomey, Benin, on 11 August 2018
Image caption In Benin on Saturday, mourners gather at the funeral of Dah Dedjalagni Agoli-Agbo, who was descended from the rulers of the pre-colonial Dahomey Kingdom. Modern-day monarchs have no powers under Benin's constitution but still wield political and economic influence.
An election official holds a ballot paper at a polling station on 12 August 2018 in Bamako
Image caption An election official in Mali demonstrates the correct way to vote on Sunday. President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta beat rival Soumaïla Cissé in the second round presidential poll, which the opposition says was rigged.
A man who painted his body in yellow in Bamako on August 10, 2018
Image caption Campaigns are tiring work, something this supporter in yellow body paint seems to have realised at a political rally in Mali's capital, Bamako, two days earlier.
Ashmun market in Egypt's Menufia Governorate on 15 August 2018
Image caption While on Wednesday, this boy joins hundreds of cattle traders in Egypt's Ashmun market hoping to sell cows for customary sacrifices in the upcoming Eid celebrations.

