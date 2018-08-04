Violence has broken out in an eastern city in Ethiopia after federal troops took over key positions including the local parliament.

Soldiers were deployed in Jigjiga, the capital of the Somali region, after an apparent rift between local authorities and the national government.

Protesters set fire to a church and looted shops and targeted non-Somalis.

The government recently accused regional officials of carrying out human rights abuses.

There has also been disagreement over the distribution of the region's oil wealth.

According to Reuters, soldiers arrived in the city on Friday night, where they fought regional paramilitary forces.

These forces have been partly responsible for ethnic violence with the neighbouring Oromia region, which has claimed hundreds of lives.