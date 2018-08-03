Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 27 July-2 August 2018

  • 3 August 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

A kid sleeps in the economy class of the Shosholoza Meyl train on July 27, 2018 connecting Johannesburg to Musina Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Friday, a child sleeps on a train headed to the South African town of Musina, which is on the border with Zimbabwe.
Members of the Ethiopian diaspora, cheer remarks by Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Washington, US - Saturday 28 July 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The following day, women from the Ethiopian diaspora cheer Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during his visit to the US.
Egyptians enjoy the sea during summer vacation in Port Said, Egypt, 29 July 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption People cool themselves down in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday as the temperature soars in the Egyptian city of Port Said.
Vanilla farmer, Ibrahim Boucar tends the vines just outside of Moroni, the capital of the volcanic Comoros archipelago - 29 July 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption On the same day, a vanilla farmer tends to his crop in the volcanic Comoros archipelago ahead of a referendum on presidential term limits.
A man gestures during a protest against polling results in Harare, Zimbabwe, 1 August 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption An opposition supporter protests in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, on Wednesday about the delay in announcing election results.
Boxers fight during an east African boxing tournament in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, July 29, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Sunday, boxers square up to each other during a tournament in Kibera in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.
Soldiers and representatives of civil society attend a ceremony of allegiance in Morocco - 31 July 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Delegates celebrate the 19th anniversary of Mohammed VI's accession to the Moroccan throne on Tuesday.
Choir members play harps during a welcome ceremony Bishop Merkorios upon returning from exile at the Bole airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Wednesday 1 August 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The arrival of the Ethiopian Orthodox patriarch Bishop Merkorios, who was in exile in the US for 27 years, is met with harp music in the capital, Addis Ababa.
A Malian man rests on a motorcycle at a polling station in Bamako, Mali - 29 July 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Across the continent in Mali's capital Bamako, a man takes it easy by a polling station during Sunday's presidential election.
Politician Andry Rajoelina greets his supporters who came to attend his first political meeting at The Mahamasina Sports Palace in Antananarivo on August 1, 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Andry Rajoelina, the former president of Madagascar, power poses as he tries to make a comeback during a rally in the capital, Antananarivo.
South African women protest against gender abuse in Cape Town, South Africa - 1 August 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption And women in the South African city of Cape Town march to parliament during a countrywide demonstration against gender abuse.

Pictures from AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters

