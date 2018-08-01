Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Zanu-PF has ruled the country since independence in 1980

Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party has won the most seats in parliament, according to incomplete official results.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's party is poised to win a substantial parliamentary majority in Monday's poll - the first elections since long-serving ruler Robert Mugabe was ousted.

The result of the presidential vote is expected later on Wednesday.

Earlier, the opposition MDC Alliance said that vote had been rigged and that its candidate Nelson Chamisa had won.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has announced 110 seats for Zanu-PF so far, and 41 for MDC Alliance, ZBC state media reported. There are 210 seats in the National Assembly's lower house.

Monday's polls attracted a high turnout of 70%.

State broadcaster ZBC has reported that the electoral commission will announce the presidential results at 12:30 local time (10:30 GMT).

What are election observers saying?

The African Union has said the elections were free and fair, adding that they marked an important moment for political transition in Zimbabwe.

A preliminary report by the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) observer mission says that the elections were largely peaceful and conducted in accordance with the law.

Image caption The electoral commission says 70% of registered voters took part in the election

Its representative, Angola's Foreign Minister, Manuel Domingos Augusto, called the poll "a political watershed in Zimbabwe's history" that would lead to "consolidation of democracy".

Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) praised the electoral commission for using Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits, saying it reduced the possibility of multiple voting.

EU and US election monitoring teams are to issue their reports later on Wednesday.

Opposition splits show in votes

By Pumza Fihlani, BBC News, Harare

Watching the results trickling in from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) in the early hours, it became apparent that the ruling Zanu-PF would have a majority in parliament.

Races in some constituencies were so close that they could have gone to the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), had it not been split between Nelson Chinamasa's MDC Alliance and Thokozani Khupe's MDC-T.

The MDC broke into factions after the death in February of its veteran leader Morgan Tsvangirai as his deputies battled over who his successor should be. In the polls that split showed. It is a lesson for the opposition that in future they not to lose sight of the bigger prize.

What are the parties saying?

Zimbabwe's main opposition has said Mr Chamisa won the presidential election, sparking street celebrations by supporters on Tuesday.

The MDC Alliance said the ruling Zanu-PF party was attempting to rig the vote to allow President Mnangagwa to win, and the delay in releasing official results was unacceptable.

Image caption Opposition supporters celebrated in Harare on Tuesday, believing Mr Chamisa had won

MDC Alliance's Tendai Biti said there was a clear attempt by Zanu-PF to interfere "with the people's will" and warned the party not to "plunge Zimbabwe into chaos".

However, Douglas Mwonzora, a top MDC Alliance official, told the BBC's Andrew Harding that the endorsement on Sunday of their candidate by Mr Mugabe had cost the party votes. He also alleged that the ruling party had bribed voters in rural areas.

A Zanu-PF spokesman dismissed the opposition's allegations of interference, telling the BBC he had "no clue" what Mr Biti was talking about.

Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu said those who violated election rules by prematurely declaring victory risked incurring the "wrath of the law".

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has tweeted that he was "positive" about the results and urged Zimbabweans to patiently wait for the final announcement.

Meet the frontrunners:

Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF

Known as "the crocodile" because of his political shrewdness - his party faction is known as "Lacoste"

Accused of masterminding attacks on opposition supporters after the 2008 election

Thought to be 75 years old, he promises to deliver jobs and is seen as open to economic reforms

Survived several alleged assassination attempts, blamed on supporters of ex-President Mugabe.

Nelson Chamisa, MDC Alliance

Image copyright Reuters

His skull was fractured when beaten up by state security agents in 2007

Became an MP at 25, a cabinet minister at 31 and could become the youngest president at 40

A recently qualified pastor, he has been using the hashtag #GodIsInIt for his campaign

Has promised to rebuild the country's devastated economy, but has been criticised for making extravagant promises - such as the introduction of a high-speed bullet train and bringing the Olympics to Zimbabwe.

