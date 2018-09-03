Africa

My Neighbour The Rapist: inside South Africa's most dangerous township

  • 3 September 2018

Vigilantes are burning rapists to death in the South African township of Diepsloot, near Johannesburg.

But even that has not stopped the epidemic of sexual violence. For BBC Africa Eye, crime reporter and resident of Diepsloot, Golden Mtika, exposes on camera the faces of the township's terrifying sexual predators.

Warning: contains disturbing scenes