Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 20-26 July 2018

  • 27 July 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

A nomad girl rides on a donkey loaded with water tanks near Mornaguia, south-west of Tunis, Tunisia, July 24, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Tuesday, a woman rides on a donkey loaded with water tanks near Mornaguia town, about 15km (nine miles) from Tunisia's capital, Tunis.
Street vendors sell goods at a market in Bamako, Mali, July 25, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The next day, street vendors sell goods in Mali's capital, Bamako, while a commuter looks on.
Supporters of outgoing President of Mali Ibrahim Boubacar Keita attend a meeting as he is campaigning along with the Malian diaspora in Libreville, on July 23, 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Supporters of Mali's president pray on Monday at a rally in Gabon's capital where Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was campaigning for the votes of Malians in the diaspora ahead of elections.
Abel Kapodogo (L), a graduate of Sociology from the University of Zimbabwe sells bananas along Robert Mugabe Road in Harare while wearing his graduation gown and cap in protest about the high unemployment levels in the country, July 20 2018. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Friday, sociologist Abel Kapodogo sells bananas on Robert Mugabe Road in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, wearing his graduation outfit in protest about high levels of unemployment.
Youths are seen browsing the internet inside the venue of the launch of Google free wi-fi project in Lagos, Nigeria July 26, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A woman browses the internet on Wednesday at the launch of Google Station, the web giant's public wi-fi service, in Nigeria's main city, Lagos.
Abdishakur Mohamed, 16, a young author from Somaliland holds up a copy of his book on July 21, 2018 at the Hargeisa International Book Fair in the Somaliland capital of Hargeisa, Somalia. Image copyright AFP
Image caption A 16-year-old author proudly poses on Saturday at a book fair in Hargesia, the capital of the self-declared republic of Somaliland.
Jad Akach of Lebanon (bottom) fights Jonathan Lamptey of Ghana (top) during the Warrior Sports Championship Africa Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) bout 3 in Bukom Fighting Arena, Accra, Ghana, 20 July 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Homeboy Jonathan Lamptey has the upper-hand over Lebanon's Jad Akach at an mixed martial arts competition in Ghana on Friday.
A girl plays at the beach in the port city of Massawa, Eritrea July 22, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A girls plays at the beach in Massawa, a city on the Red Sea coast of Eritrea, on Sunday...
A Fiat car drives past a furniture shop in Asmara, Eritrea July 20, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Two days earlier, a man drives his old but well-maintained Fiat past a shop in the capital, Asmara.
A view of murals at toilets at the Brass Bell restaurant in Kalk Bay, Cape Town, South Africa, 23 July 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Murals are seen on Tuesday at toilets at a restaurant in Kalk Bay, a fishing village in Cape Town, South Africa...
A detail of hand made items for sale in a store in Kalk Bay, Cape Town, South Africa, 23 July 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Known for its charm and an eclectic mix of galleries, shops and restaurants, Kalk Bay has been listed by financial publication Forbes as one of the world's coolest neighbourhoods.
People take selfies with the unveiled statue of Nelson Mandela, former South African president, at the City Hall in Cape Town, on July 24, 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption And people pose on Tuesday with a statue of Nelson Mandela at Cape Town's city hall on the balcony where the anti-apartheid icon gave his first address after his release from prison in 1990.

Pictures from AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters

Related Topics

Around the BBC