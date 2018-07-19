Image copyright Reuters Image caption Addisalem Hadigu last saw his twin daughters when they were teenagers

Ethiopian journalist Addisalem Hadigu has met his twin daughters Asmera and Danait in Eritrea for the first time in 16 years.

He was among many families kept apart by decades of war and conflict between neighbours Ethiopia and Eritrea.

They were reunited in scenes of tearful joy and relief after the first commercial flight between the two nations in 20 years landed in Eritrea's capital, Asmara.

The 58-year-old had told BBC Tigrinya last week that he had become separated from his Eritrean wife in 2002 when she crossed the border into Eritrea with their children.

"I was like a dead man walking. My life was without meaning, without taste. The border was closed to Ethiopians, so I could not go after her. I felt like I had died."

Image copyright AFP Image caption All three were overcome with emotion when they met at the airport

"I used to wish my family had moved to any other country - because it would have been easier to visit them there than to cross the border into Eritrea," Addisalem said.

Image copyright Addisalem Hadigu Image caption Addisalem Hadigu photographed with one of his daughters before the family was separated

Ethiopian Airlines called the flight to Eritrea - the first since the 1998-2000 border war - the "bird of peace".

Air and road travel is now opening up between the two nations, after their leaders this month declared the "state of war" over and agreed to restore diplomatic ties.

Photos of families and loved ones reuniting after years of being apart are being shared widely on social media - including by many in the diaspora.

Skip Twitter post by @tekerebanelim Thank you for capturing these priceless moments, G!! This's what #PEACE feels like. This's what the ppl of both countries were denied for too long. If anyone should be held accountable, it's those that wanted short-term gains at our expense, & those that supported them since 98!! pic.twitter.com/uaJ8mDSo9S — Milena Bereket (@tekerebanelim) July 18, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @GhideonMusa Mother and Son, could not hold their tears back; After almost 20 years they got reunited today, he hugged his mom, held her tight and later on in an emotional display he knelt and kissed his mother’s feet and the ground. #Eritrea #Ethiopia pic.twitter.com/y8veiGEGpG — Ghideon Musa (@GhideonMusa) July 18, 2018 Report

Passengers on the historic 60-minute flight sang and danced in the aisles and flight attendants handed out roses and served champagne.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Passengers described the journey as "history in the making"

Image copyright Reuters Image caption This traveller proudly displayed his passport and much-coveted ticket

More than 450 passengers were on board the aircraft, Ethiopia's privately owned Addis Standard news site reported.

More on Ethiopia-Eritrea thaw:

Demand was so high that a second flight left within 15 minutes, according to AFP news agency.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Anxious friends and relatives waited to see their loved ones appear from the plane

Image copyright Reuters Image caption These relatives embraced after meeting on the airport tarmac

Images: AFP, Reuters, Addisalem Hadigu