Frozen in time: Inside Eritrea's embassy
- 16 July 2018
Dust-covered furniture, cars and even beer bottles have been revealed as Eritrea officially opens its embassy's doors in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, for the first time since 1998, when the two countries went to war.
It is part of the ongoing rapprochement between the two countries, who have only recently agreed to restore diplomatic ties, even though the conflict ended in 2000.
These photos were taken inside the embassy by the BBC.
