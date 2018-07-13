A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Image copyright AFP Image caption An albino model takes part in a show on Friday at South Africa's famous Durban July - a racing event where fashionistas take centre stage.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Egypt's Coptic Pope Tawadros II, flanked by head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis, releases a dove the next day after meeting clerics in Italy.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Horsemen ride in a choreographed cavalry charge during the opening ceremony of a Berber festival in Morocco on Sunday…

Image copyright AFP Image caption The annual event in the western desert town of Tan-Tan celebrates local traditions...

Image copyright AFP Image caption And it brings together nomadic groups from across northern Africa.

Image copyright AFP Image caption A Ugandan rugby player fends off a Kenyan rival during a World Cup qualifier in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Saturday…

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Kenyans went on to win the match 38-22 - much to the delight of these fans.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Schoolgirls are pictured queuing for lunch on Wednesday in Kajiado in southern Kenya.

Image copyright GHIDEON MUSA ARON VISAFRIC/Reuters Image caption A historic hug on Monday between Ethiopia's prime minister (L) and his Eritrean counterpart (R) ended a 20-year state of war between their nations.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption It is all smiles on Wednesday when South Africa's leader Cyril Ramaphosa (L) greets Muhammadu Buhari at the Nigerian leader's residence in Abuja.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Power lines are seen on Tuesday in South Africa's Khayelitsha township, where many people hook up illegal extensions to the grid.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Nigeria's national amputee football team meets to pray before the start of a training session in the city of Lagos on Friday.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Opposition supporters in Zimbabwe's capital show their red cards on Wednesday in a protest calling for electoral reforms ahead of polls on 30 July.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A Ugandan journalist films riot police as they fire tear gas to disperse demonstrators in the capital, Kampala, on Wednesday…

Image copyright AFP Image caption The protest was against taxes that have been imposed on those using social media, which the government has now promised to review.

Image copyright AFP Image caption And children in northern Mozambique watch cartoons during a break in the broadcast of the World Cup Brazil v Belgium quarter-final on Friday.

Images from AFP, EPA and Reuters.