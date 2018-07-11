Image copyright Bashir Ahmed Image caption Amasa Firdaus said wearing a hijab was her right

A Nigerian law graduate has finally been called to the bar months after she was blocked from attending the ceremony for insisting on wearing a hijab.

The body in charge of admitting graduating law students had said Amasa Firdaus was breaking the dress code.

Ms Firdaus said her rights were being violated.

The Ilorin University graduate wore a wig on top of her headscarf at Tuesday's ceremony for 1,550 students in the capital, Abuja.

The Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria welcomed the news of her graduation, saying the Nigerian law school "has shown enough maturity".

Blocking Ms Firdaus' graduation "would have been a breach of her right", it said.

An aide to Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari joined others in tweeting commendations to Ms Firdaus:

Congratulations BARRISTER Amasa Firdaus who was called to bar today with her Hijab. That didn't come so easy, her victory is one of the many good advantages of Social Media. She fought not only for herself but for the generation to come. History will surely be kind to her. pic.twitter.com/GzFTGvm4eh — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) July 10, 2018

Congratulations to Amasa Firdaus who has now been called to the Nigerian Bar with her hijab. I am proud to have stood on the side of honour in her case. I am proud that I don't bay with the mob or run with the herd. The truth will always prevail. https://t.co/dRcgr3UPqm — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) July 10, 2018

Congratulations to Amasa Firdaus on your call to Bar. I was one of those that blasted her rebellion last December but now that the Body of Chambers has approved the use of hijab there's a lesson to learn. We must challenge status quo passed down to us by the oyibos. She's a hero — Mischief Maker D 1st (@88ideass) July 10, 2018