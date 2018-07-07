In pictures: The Durban July in South Africa
- 7 July 2018
It is the highlight of the South African social calendar.
Every year, the Durban July horse race attracts thousands to the eastern city's Greyville Racecourse - although the horses are somewhat overshadowed by the extravagant outfits.
A favourite with celebrities and politicians alike, the challenge this year was to create a timeless fashion piece, and use the elements of a watch face to inspire outfits, to fit in with the theme "It Is Time".
You can judge how well they did in the pictures below:
All photos AFP