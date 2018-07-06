Should Africa back France in the World Cup?

Image copyright Getty Images Sport Image caption Paul Pogba (pictured) plays for France while his brother represents for Guinea

Hearts were broken when all five African nations - Senegal, Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia - crashed out in the first stage of the World Cup - but some fans say hope is not lost.

"At least we still have France," many people have joked on social media.

Even French President Emmanuel Macron has got in on the act, telling Nigerians yesterday that now the Super Eagles are out of the World Cup, they should support France.

Indeed, France has 14 players in the squad who would be able to play for an African country. Two French players have siblings who do so.

Paul Pogba's brother, Florentin, plays for Guinea, while Steve Mandanda's brother, Parfait, plays for the Democratic Republic of Congo. Both previously played for France's national youth teams before opting to represent the countries where their parents came from.

Image copyright STF/Getty Images Image caption Fourteen of France's 23-member squad would be eligible to play for African teams

France's breakout star of the competition so far, 19-year-old striker Kylian Mbappé, was born to a Cameroonian father and French-Algerian mother.

Belgium, meanwhile, has eight players of African parentage - with either one or both parents hailing from the continent.

They are Kompany, Fellaini, Lukaku, Dembélé, Boyata, Batshuayi, Chadli and Tielemans.

