Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 29 June - 5 July 2018

  • 6 July 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

A model prepares backstage during the fashion preview and concert show for the pre-Durban July Handicap horse race on June 30, 2018 in Durban. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A model prepares backstage during the fashion preview for the Durban July, South Africa's biggest, and most stylish, horse race...
Male models prepare backstage during the fashion preview and concert show for the pre-Durban July Handicap horse race on June 30, 2018 in Durban Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption With this year's theme being "It is time", organisers asked designers to create timeless fashion and to use the elements of a watch face to conceptualize outfits.
A youth has his haircut as part of the centenary celebrations of the birth of South Africa's first black leader Nelson Mandela following the theme "Be the Legacy", a call to action for all citizens of the world to live the values of "Madiba" a Xhosa title of respect for Mandela, in Johannesburg, on June 30, 2018. The Nelson Mandela Foundation launched with the Philips South Africa, the Shave to Remember campaign (#ShaveToRemember) which calls on people to honour the values embodied by the international icon Nelson Mandela by wearing his haircut. The first president of the "rainbow nation" Nelson Mandela was born on July 18, 1918 in Mvezo, Eastern Cape, and died December 5, 2013 in Johannesburg Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In South Africa's commercial capital Johannesburg, this man is following the theme "Be the Legacy" by having a hair cut similar to that sported in his youth by anti-apartheid Nelson Mandela, who would have turned 100 later this month.
A picture shows an effigy of Patrice Lumumba during the opening of "Square Patrice Lumumba", the first public place in the former colonial power to honour late Congolese independence hero, on June 30, 2018 in Brussels. Lumumba was the first Prime Minister of the independent Congo after its independence from Belgium Image copyright AFP
Image caption A statue of Patrice Lumumba is unveiled in Belgium's capital Brussels, as the former colonial power honours the man who led the Democratic Republic of Congo to independence, before he was assassinated, allegedly with the help of Belgium and the US.
People at Swazi Gay Pride Image copyright Mathias Wasik
Image caption In Swaziland, sub-Saharan Africa's only absolute monarchy, Gay Pride is celebrated for the first time...
People at Swazi Gay Pride Image copyright Mathias Wasik
Image caption This woman is part of the crowd in the capital, Mbabane, demanding the decriminalisation of homosexuality in the conservative kingdom.
A Fulani boy protests in front of a sign saying "Stop the Genocide" during a silent march orhanized by the Mouvement Peul et allies pour la paix, an organisation of ethnic Fulani people on June 30, 2018 in Bamako in response to a massacre in Koumaga, Mali. On June 23, at least 300 Christian farmers were killed and ten are missing following an attack in central Mali, believed to have been carried out by Muslim Fulani hunters Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Mali's capital Bamako, a boy from the Fluani ethnic group takes part in a silent protest to call for an end to fighting between farmers and herders in the centre of the country.
Manu Dibango, saxophonist and Franco-Cameroonian singer of world jazz, performs during his concert on June 29, 2018 at the Ivory Hotel Abidjan. Saxophonist Manu Dibango, who plays "Baobab" African music, celebrates his 60 years of music, giving a unique concert in Abidjan, following his successful return to the Ivory Coast where he used to play in the 1970s Image copyright AFP
Image caption Acclaimed Cameroonian saxophonist Manu Dibango celebrates 60 years in music by performing at a concert in Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan.
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) poses with Nigerian artists at the Afrika Shrine in Lagos, Nigeria, July 3, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption French President Emmanuel Macron poses for selfies with artists at the famous Afrika Shrine nightclub built in honour of legendary musician Fela Kuti in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos.
Ugandan Francis Kashamba poses at the frontdoor of the abandoned school of La Massana, in the center of Barcelona, on July 3, 2018, occupied since mid-April by dozens of migrants. Once far from the strife that pushed them to come to Europe, what has awaited thousands of illegal migrants in Spain is a form of agonising purgatory, according to the migrants occupying the Massana School Image copyright AFP
Image caption Back in Europe, Ugandan Francis Kashamba stands at the door of an abandoned school occupied by migrants in Spain's city of Barcelona.
The groom, Sando G. Brownell (R) and the bride, Vester Sayee (L) share wedding cake, during their traditional wedding ceremony held in the Mount Barclay Community, a suburb of Monrovia, Liberia, 30 June 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption In Liberia's capital Monrovia, Sando Brownell and the bride, Vester Sayee, share wedding cake as guests looks on.
Women of the Turkana tribe rest in the shade of a truck during the 11th Marsabit Lake Turkana Culture Festival in Loiyangalani near Lake Turkana, northern Kenya, in a photo released on June 29, 2018. The annual 3-day festival featurs the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes Image copyright AFP
Image caption These women from the Turkana ethnic group rest in the shade of a truck during a festival in Kenya's Loiyangalani town on the south-eastern coast of Lake Turkana.
A woman walks past an exchange bureau advertisement showing images of the U.S. Dollar, in Cairo, Egypt July 4, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption While this woman walks past a foreign exchange bureau advertisement, showing the US dollar, in Egypt's capital Cairo.

Images from Mathias Wasik, AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters.